Chicken caesar wraps in Central Islip
Central Islip restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Out of the Park Burgers
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Out of the Park Burgers
101 S Research Pl, Central Islip
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.70
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
More about Dang BBQ Food Truck -
Dang BBQ Food Truck -
320 Carleton Avenue, Central Islip
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons, Sliced Tomato and Creamy Caesar Dressing in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips