Central Market

42 Petaluma Boulevard North

Popular Items

KING SALMON$30.00
MASHED POTATOES, SWISS CHARD
CASSOULET$22.50
DUCK, LAMB, SAUSAGE, BEANS
12" RED PIZZA W/MOZZARELLA$18.00
BUILD YOUR OWN
GRILLED WAGYU SIRLOIN STEAK$33.00
DAIBLO BUTTER, FRIED KENNEBEC POTATOES
WOOD ROASTED VEGETABLES$15.00
LEMON TAHINI, WILDFLOWER HONEY
CASARECCE$22.00
BASIL-WALNUT PESTO, CAULIFLOWER, BELLWETHER RICOTTA
RIGATONI$20.00
ROMANESCO, GREEN GARLIC, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN
FARM PORK CHEEK PAPUSA$15.00
SALSA ROJOS, CURTIDO, CREMA
WOOD OVEN FARINIATA$8.50
ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
SATURDAY:CHICKEN SAUSAGE GUMBO(SERVES 2)$75.00
RICE PILAF, FRIED SHRIMP, HUSH PUPPIES, CABBAGE SLAW, BROWN SUGAR BREAD PUDDING
Petaluma CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Ayawaska Petaluma

Ayawaska is home to fresh authentic Peruvian cuisine with a special modern twist. Our mission is to provide a world class dining experience into the rich and vibrant taste of Peru.

TEA ROOM CAFE

A Petaluma favorite for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Tea Room Cafe serves no-fuss good food that is sure to please bacon-lovers, vegans, and everyone in between. Its vibrant, often bustling dining room is host to local art, a life-sized cow and lively conversation.

Della Fattoria Cafe

Located in historic downtown Petaluma. Della Fattoria is a family owned artisanal bakery and cafe, serving fresh pastries and bread Friday-Sunday 8am-2pm. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

Cowgirl Creamery Point Reyes

