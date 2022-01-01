Central Michel Richard requires all guests over 12 years of age who are dining indoors to be fully vaccinated. Guests will be asked to provide their physical Covid-19 vaccine card, government-provided digital record, a photo of vaccination card, or Health Pass by CLEAR. Masks are required for building entry whether dining inside or for restroom use. Michel Richard's modern American brasserie and winner of the 2008 James Beard award for best new restaurant. Central is Michel's tribute to great American cuisine, both modern and classic, with a French accent known for our award winning fried chicken & decadent desserts. A vibrant happy hour with a great wine list, beer & cocktail menu, Central offers a lunch & dinner 3 course prix-fixe menu. Located on the corner of 11 St. & Pennsylvania Ave NW , walking distance to the White House, Theatres, Capitol One Arena, The National Mall & Monuments. Private dining for up to 16 guest, semi-private for 20 guest, & private events for up to 200.



1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW