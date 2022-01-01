Go
Toast

Central Michel Richard

Central Michel Richard requires all guests over 12 years of age who are dining indoors to be fully vaccinated. Guests will be asked to provide their physical Covid-19 vaccine card, government-provided digital record, a photo of vaccination card, or Health Pass by CLEAR. Masks are required for building entry whether dining inside or for restroom use. Michel Richard's modern American brasserie and winner of the 2008 James Beard award for best new restaurant. Central is Michel's tribute to great American cuisine, both modern and classic, with a French accent known for our award winning fried chicken & decadent desserts. A vibrant happy hour with a great wine list, beer & cocktail menu, Central offers a lunch & dinner 3 course prix-fixe menu. Located on the corner of 11 St. & Pennsylvania Ave NW , walking distance to the White House, Theatres, Capitol One Arena, The National Mall & Monuments. Private dining for up to 16 guest, semi-private for 20 guest, & private events for up to 200.

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Prime Burger$20.00
Michel's Fried Chicken$26.00
Goat Cheese Caeser$15.00
Michel's Chopped Salad$16.00
See full menu

Location

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Midtown Center DC

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Centrolina

No reviews yet

Online Market hours: 12 pm - 8:30 pm. Centrolina Dinner Menu hours: 5:00pm - 9:00pm.
Available seven days a week and orders will be available for pick up at Centrolina’s MARKET entrance, 30 minutes after ordering. Please scroll down for all menus.

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston