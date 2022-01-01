Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Central Point

Central Point restaurants
Central Point restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bobbio's Pizza

312 Oak St, Central Point

Avg 3.9 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken Parmesan, and Croutons
More about Bobbio's Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad image

 

CENTRAL POINT

311 E. Pine St., Central Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar, black olives, and tomato. Served with ranch dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded pepper jack cheese, and corn tortilla strips, served with parmesan–cilantro dressing.
More about CENTRAL POINT
