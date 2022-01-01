Go
Toast

Central Standard - Bettendorf

We specialize in exciting and innovative craft beer, cocktails, and food in a unique urban setting!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2239 Falcon Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

Whiskey Bleu Burger$14.50
bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, whiskey glaze
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.50
Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, red-wine vinaigrette, served with toasted housemade focaccia bread
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.50
Fire & Smoke Burger$14.50
pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, onion strings, sweet & smokey aioli
CS Burger$12.50
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Pub Burger$14.50
cheddar cheese, pimento-beer cheese, bacon jam, onion strings
The "Oh No" Burger$13.50
cheese curds, fried pickles, buffalo ranch
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.50
cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings, honey-chipolte BBQ
5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds$11.50
Served with our Chipolte Ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2239 Falcon Ave

Bettendorf IA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

5ive Cities Brewing

No reviews yet

We specialize in meticulously crafted aromatic beer for the adventurous spirit. Located in Northwest Bettendorf, Iowa our array of high-end liquor and wine is sure to suit even the non-beer lovers.

Combine Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!

LINKS

No reviews yet

Welcome to LINKS. We are an original chef inspired farm to table breakfast and lunch restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston