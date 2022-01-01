Go
Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

Craft distillery with award winning spirits and cocktails. An elevated dining menu from a scratch kitchen and top it all off with a rooftop patio.

320 E CLYBOURN ST

Milwaukee WI

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
