Central Standard - Waukee

We are excited to bring you our list of fresh and exciting food & cocktails in a unique urban setting!

1222 SE Univeristy Ave

Popular Items

Fire & Smoke Burger$14.50
pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, onion strings, sweet & smokey aioli
CS Burger$12.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
The "Oh No" Burger$14.50
cheese curds, fried pickles, buffalo ranch
Chicken Wings$13.00
Choose from bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce
5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds$12.00
Served with Chipolte Ranch
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.50
cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings, honey-chipolte BBQ
The Standard Club$15.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on sourdough
Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, red-wine vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.50
Location

1222 SE Univeristy Ave

Waukee IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
