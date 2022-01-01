Go
Central Station Grill

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

200 South Montgomery Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cheese Mozzarella$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App$11.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
Classic Cheeseburger$10.99
Cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions.
Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders$11.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat sauce on Hawaiian rolls. Served with ranch dressing & Schwartz pickle
Mini Angus Burgers$10.99
Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & cheese.
Fried Cheese Pepper Jack$8.99
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.
Spring Rolls$8.99
Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.
*Sweet Tea$2.29
Kid Chicken Strips$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 South Montgomery Street

Starkville MS

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

