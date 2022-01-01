Go
Central Station Steak and Ale

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

2281 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1484 reviews)

Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled Cheese$8.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
Mac + Cheese Burger$15.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$9.00
6oz Sirloin$15.00
12OZ Ribeye$34.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2281 Central Ave

CAMBRIDGE OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
