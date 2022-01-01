Central Valley restaurants you'll love
Black Dirt Bourbon Barn
498 Red Apple Ct, Central Valley
Popular items
Dazed and Confused Dog
$7.50
Felling a little out of it? This dog is for you... salty & sweet with bacon, maple syrup, maraschino cherries & sea salt. Served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3. Upgrade to a hot sausage for $2.
Two Hot Dogs
$10.00
Two Sabretts all beef dogs with your choice of toppings, grilled to perfection and served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3. Upgrade to a Sabretts hot sausage for $2.
Petite Nacho
$4.00
Corn chips, cheese sauce, jalapenos & salsa... snack size.
Parm Woodbury
498 Red Apple Court, Central Valley