Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Central Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Central Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Central Valley

Central Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Central Valley restaurants

Black Dirt Bourbon Barn image

 

Black Dirt Bourbon Barn

498 Red Apple Ct, Central Valley

Avg 4.3 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dazed and Confused Dog$7.50
Felling a little out of it? This dog is for you... salty & sweet with bacon, maple syrup, maraschino cherries & sea salt. Served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3. Upgrade to a hot sausage for $2.
Two Hot Dogs$10.00
Two Sabretts all beef dogs with your choice of toppings, grilled to perfection and served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3. Upgrade to a Sabretts hot sausage for $2.
Petite Nacho$4.00
Corn chips, cheese sauce, jalapenos & salsa... snack size.
More about Black Dirt Bourbon Barn
Amalfi Pizzeria image

 

Amalfi Pizzeria

200 NY-32, Central Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Cheese$15.75
More about Amalfi Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Parm Woodbury

498 Red Apple Court, Central Valley

No reviews yet
More about Parm Woodbury
Map

More near Central Valley to explore

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Monsey

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mahwah

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston