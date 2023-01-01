Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Centralia restaurants you'll love

Centralia restaurants
Centralia's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Centralia restaurants

Insert Coin image

 

Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave

309 N Tower Ave, Centralia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese Stuffed Burger$15.00
1/3 lb burger stuffed with macaroni and cheese and topped with our homemade garlic aioli sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. All on a toasted brioche bun.
16" Chicken Bacon$25.00
Garlic cream sauce, pepperjack cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and tomato on a garlicy buttery fresh sourdough crust.
16" Build Your Own$22.00
Build your own pizza. We start with red sauce and mozzarella cheese on a garlicy buttery fresh sourdough crust and add the toppings of your choice.
More about Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave
Banner pic

 

Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery

201 S Pearl St, Centralia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8A. The Northwestern$16.49
Turkey, bacon, avocado sauce, mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread with side.
3. The Centralia Club$17.49
Three pieces of toasted bread loaded with turkey, ham, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread and side.
1. The Cranberry Bog$13.49
Roasted turkey breast, mayo, lettuce, cranberry sauce and cream cheese served on your choice of bread with choice of side.
More about Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Rainy City Bagel Shop - 1735 Kresky Avenue

1735 Kresky Avenue, Centralia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Rainy City Bagel Shop - 1735 Kresky Avenue
