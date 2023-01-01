Centralia restaurants you'll love
More about Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave
Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave
309 N Tower Ave, Centralia
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese Stuffed Burger
|$15.00
1/3 lb burger stuffed with macaroni and cheese and topped with our homemade garlic aioli sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. All on a toasted brioche bun.
|16" Chicken Bacon
|$25.00
Garlic cream sauce, pepperjack cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and tomato on a garlicy buttery fresh sourdough crust.
|16" Build Your Own
|$22.00
Build your own pizza. We start with red sauce and mozzarella cheese on a garlicy buttery fresh sourdough crust and add the toppings of your choice.
More about Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery
Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery
201 S Pearl St, Centralia
|Popular items
|8A. The Northwestern
|$16.49
Turkey, bacon, avocado sauce, mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread with side.
|3. The Centralia Club
|$17.49
Three pieces of toasted bread loaded with turkey, ham, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread and side.
|1. The Cranberry Bog
|$13.49
Roasted turkey breast, mayo, lettuce, cranberry sauce and cream cheese served on your choice of bread with choice of side.