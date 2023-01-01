Chicken tenders in Centralia
Centralia restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave
Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave
309 N Tower Ave, Centralia
|Chicken Strips
|$8.00
Golden fried chicken strips. Served with french fries.
Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery
Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery
201 S Pearl St, Centralia
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$15.99
Our crispy chicken tenders and fries served with a small side of coleslaw.
|Berry Picker Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries, a cookie, and a small drink.