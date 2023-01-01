Chicken tenders in Centralia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Insert Coin image

 

Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave

309 N Tower Ave, Centralia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$8.00
Golden fried chicken strips. Served with french fries.
More about Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave
Banner pic

 

Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery

201 S Pearl St, Centralia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket$15.99
Our crispy chicken tenders and fries served with a small side of coleslaw.
Berry Picker Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries, a cookie, and a small drink.
More about Berry Fields Cafe & Bakery
