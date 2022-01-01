Central NE Eat & Drink

Go
Innovative Cocktails & Elevated American Cuisine Set within an Historical Building.

TAPAS

700 Central Ave NE • $$

Avg 4 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Brussel Sprouts (GF)$13.00
Nueske's Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Port Wine Onions
Breakfast Sandwich (GF)$13.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, White Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Brioche. Sub GF Bread 1.00
Central Burger$13.00
Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun. Add Thick-Cut Bacon, Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions $2. Add Cheddar, Gruyere, Smoked Provolone, Blue Cheese Crumbles $1. Add Another Patty or Sub Plant Based Patty $3
Fries (GF)$5.00
Garlic Aioli
Bourbon Burger$17.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Sharp Cheddar, Aioli, Brioche Bun. Add Another Patty or Sub Plant Based Patty $3
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 Central Ave NE

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
