Centreville restaurants you'll love

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BBQ Chicken & Beer
14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$6.95
Deliciously crispy. You'll love it!
|10 Wings
Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!
|Waffle Fries
|$7.45
Crispy and perfectly seasoned waffle-shaped potato fries
Choong Man Chicken
6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville
|Popular items
|Garlic Soy Chicken
|$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
|Red Hot Pepper Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
|Garlic Spicy Chicken
|$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.95
Wide rice noodles, garlic, Thai chili, Thai basil leaves, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and green pepper. Medium Spicy.
**Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
|Pad Thai Noodles
|$11.95
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, egg, crushed peanut and lime with sweet tamarind Pad Thai sauce.
**Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
5815 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville
|Popular items
|Garlic Noodles*
|$10.49
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
|Crawfish Mac & Cheese*
|$14.99
Fresh oven-baked mac n' cheese made with our special cheese sauce, crawfish tails and tomatoes.
|Fr Catfish Basket*
|$16.99
Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)
Soy Poke & Noodle Bar
14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville
Obread
5736 Pickwick Rd, Centreville
|Popular items
|Red Bean Soboro Chou
|$2.99
Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Red Bean, Custard Cream, Peanut Butter. Nut Alert.
|Chocolate Milk Cream
Chocolate cake sheet with whipped cream between each layers and ganache chocolate.
|Cafe Mocha
Coffee cake sheet with fruit cocktail and coffee flavored whipped cream.