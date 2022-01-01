Centreville restaurants you'll love

Centreville's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Centreville restaurants

BBQ Chicken & Beer image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BBQ Chicken & Beer

14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$6.95
Deliciously crispy. You'll love it!
10 Wings
Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!
Waffle Fries$7.45
Crispy and perfectly seasoned waffle-shaped potato fries
More about BBQ Chicken & Beer
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Soy Chicken$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Red Hot Pepper Chicken$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
Garlic Spicy Chicken$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
More about Choong Man Chicken
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe image

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry$12.95
Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
Drunken Noodles$11.95
Wide rice noodles, garlic, Thai chili, Thai basil leaves, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and green pepper. Medium Spicy.
**Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Pad Thai Noodles$11.95
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, egg, crushed peanut and lime with sweet tamarind Pad Thai sauce.
**Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

5815 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville

Avg 4 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Noodles*$10.49
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
Crawfish Mac & Cheese*$14.99
Fresh oven-baked mac n' cheese made with our special cheese sauce, crawfish tails and tomatoes.
Fr Catfish Basket*$16.99
Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)
More about Chasin' Tails
Banner pic

 

Soy Poke & Noodle Bar

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Obread

5736 Pickwick Rd, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red Bean Soboro Chou$2.99
Organic Flour, Natural Leaven, Sugar, Salt, Milk, Butter, Eggs, Red Bean, Custard Cream, Peanut Butter. Nut Alert.
Chocolate Milk Cream
Chocolate cake sheet with whipped cream between each layers and ganache chocolate.
Cafe Mocha
Coffee cake sheet with fruit cocktail and coffee flavored whipped cream.
More about Obread
