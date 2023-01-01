Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve burritos

Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard

5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville

Burrito Banderita$19.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, charro beans, cabbage, avocado, cheese and pico de gallo. Rolled and topped with three Mexican salsas: queso, verde, and molcajete red. Garnished with cilantro, queso fresco and sour cream
Luis' Super Burrito$15.99
Choice of meat, rice beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, topped with enchilada sauce: Salsa verde or queso
Burrito El Pepe$11.99
Carnitas, black beans, rice, and cheese topped with queso and pico de gallo
Maria's Kitchen

15950 Lee Hwy, Centreville

Chorizo Burrito$13.32
Chorizo, Mexican rice, beans,
Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde
Veggie Burrito$12.98
Sautéed zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers and onion. Stuffed with Mexican rice, beans, sour cream, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Sour cream, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side
Veggie Burrito$8.50
