Burritos in Centreville

Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard
5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville
|Burrito Banderita
|$19.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, charro beans, cabbage, avocado, cheese and pico de gallo. Rolled and topped with three Mexican salsas: queso, verde, and molcajete red. Garnished with cilantro, queso fresco and sour cream
|Luis' Super Burrito
|$15.99
Choice of meat, rice beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, topped with enchilada sauce: Salsa verde or queso
|Burrito El Pepe
|$11.99
Carnitas, black beans, rice, and cheese topped with queso and pico de gallo
Maria's Kitchen
15950 Lee Hwy, Centreville
|Chorizo Burrito
|$13.32
Chorizo, Mexican rice, beans,
Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.98
Sautéed zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers and onion. Stuffed with Mexican rice, beans, sour cream, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Sour cream, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde on the side
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.50