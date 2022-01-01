Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Toast

Centreville restaurants that serve cake

Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
More about Choong Man Chicken
Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Cake$8.50
(Ingredients can’t be removed or substituted) Breaded minced shrimp, egg, sweet chili sauce (2pcs)
Carrot Cake$6.25
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese, walnuts and golden raisins.
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Item pic

 

Obread

5736 Pickwick Rd, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mocha Roll Cake$16.99
More about Obread

