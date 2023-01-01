Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve carne asada

Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard

5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$19.99
Grilled thin-sliced steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas
Mexican Street Tacos-Carne Asada$2.79
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (steak)
Carne Asada Con Camarones$24.99
Grilled thin sliced steak and shrimp, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, chili toreado, scallion onions and tortillas
More about Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard
Maria's Kitchen

15950 Lee Hwy, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$21.23
Grilled steak, Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 4 freshly made corn tortillas
More about Maria's Kitchen

