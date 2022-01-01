Chicken tenders in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about BBQ Chicken & Beer
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BBQ Chicken & Beer
14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville
|10pcs Olive Chicken Strips
|$17.95
Choose from our five tasty flavors. 10 Chicken Strips. Comes with 1 Side, Salad & Drink.
|5pcs Olive Chicken Strips
|$12.95
Choose from our five tasty flavors. 5 Chicken Strips. Comes with 1 Side, Salad & Drink.
|10pcs Olive Chicken Strips
|$15.95
Sliced chicken breast marinated, battered, breaded, and fried.