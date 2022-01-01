Crispy chicken in Centreville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ Chicken & Beer image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BBQ Chicken & Beer

14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sliders$10.95
Bite sized crispy chicken breast bedded in fresh lettuce, tomato, chef's special sauce, and tasty buns.
Crispy Chicken Club$13.95
Crispy chicken breast topped with bacon lettuce, tomatoes, and chef's special sauce.
Crispy Chicken Caesar$12.95
Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, olive chicken strips tossed in classic caesar dressing
More about BBQ Chicken & Beer
Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken with Kapow Sauce$14.95
Battered fried chicken with Kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, onions, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
Crispy Chicken GINGER$14.95
Battered fried chicken with Kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, onions, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
Crispy Chicken with Panang Curry$14.95
Battered fried chicken with Panang Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

