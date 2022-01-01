Crispy chicken in Centreville
BBQ Chicken & Beer
14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$10.95
Bite sized crispy chicken breast bedded in fresh lettuce, tomato, chef's special sauce, and tasty buns.
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$13.95
Crispy chicken breast topped with bacon lettuce, tomatoes, and chef's special sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Caesar
|$12.95
Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, olive chicken strips tossed in classic caesar dressing
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Crispy Chicken with Kapow Sauce
|$14.95
Battered fried chicken with Kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, onions, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
|Crispy Chicken GINGER
|$14.95
Battered fried chicken with Kapow sauce: Thai basil leaves, onions, green beans, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy.
|Crispy Chicken with Panang Curry
|$14.95
Battered fried chicken with Panang Curry sauce: Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leave, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk. Medium Spicy. (Please note that curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)