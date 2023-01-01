Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard

5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Verdes$14.99
three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, sour cream, Mexican cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Locas$15.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with two fried eggs, garnished with queso fresco and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Con Carnitas$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, green peppers, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
More about Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard
Maria's Kitchen

15950 Lee Hwy, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Enchiladas$16.52
2 red enchiladas stuffed with steak topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican and beans.
Chicken Enchiladas$14.75
2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.52
2 red enchiladas stuffed with shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Maria's Kitchen

