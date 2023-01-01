Enchiladas in Centreville
Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard
5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville
|Enchilada Verdes
|$14.99
three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, sour cream, Mexican cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
|Enchiladas Locas
|$15.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with two fried eggs, garnished with queso fresco and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
|Enchiladas Con Carnitas
|$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, green peppers, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
Maria's Kitchen
15950 Lee Hwy, Centreville
|Steak Enchiladas
|$16.52
2 red enchiladas stuffed with steak topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican and beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.75
2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.52
2 red enchiladas stuffed with shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice and beans.