Fajitas in Centreville

More about Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard
Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard
5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville
|Fajitas Pollo
|$16.99
Chicken grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
|Fajitas Pollo Y Carne
|$21.99
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
|Fajitas Mixtas Con Camaron
|$21.99
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
15950 Lee Hwy, Centreville
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.52
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 4 freshly made corn tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.47
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 4 freshly made corn tortillas
|Fajitas Mixtas
|$22.42
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 4 freshly made corn tortillas