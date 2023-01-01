Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve fajitas

Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard

5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville

Fajitas Pollo$16.99
Chicken grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Pollo Y Carne$21.99
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Mixtas Con Camaron$21.99
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Maria's Kitchen

15950 Lee Hwy, Centreville

Chicken Fajitas$16.52
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 4 freshly made corn tortillas
Steak Fajitas$19.47
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 4 freshly made corn tortillas
Fajitas Mixtas$22.42
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and 4 freshly made corn tortillas
