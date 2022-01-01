Noodle soup in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve noodle soup
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Made-in-house chicken wontons, egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, Chinese greens, scallion, fried wonton skin, cilantro, fried garlic with clear broth.
|Thai Style Pork Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Thin rice noodles, pork, pork meat balls, bean sprouts, Chinese greens, onions and cilantro. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Thin rice noodles, minced chicken, fish balls, lime juice, Thai chili, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions and cilantro with clear broth. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq
14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville
|VEGAN JAE NOODLE SOUP
|$10.99
Udon noodles in a miso broth with fried tofu, bok choy, carrots, lotus root, shiitake mushroom, pickled daikon, scallions, cilantro, black pepper, and toasted garlic oil.
|CURRY NOODLE SOUP
|$11.99
Thin egg noodles in a spicy and creamy curry broth. Fried & curried karaage chicken, shredded red cabbage, pickled mustard greens, fried onions, toasted garlic oil, cilantro, scallions, and black pepper, topped with crispy wonton chips.