Roast duck in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve roast duck
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$16.95
Roasted duck, Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq
Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq
14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville
|ROAST DUCK WONTON RAMEN SOUP
|$14.99
Ramen noodles served with slices of roast duck, shrimp wontons, shiitake, spinach, celery, scallion, and cilantro, bean sprouts and toasted garlic oil in a savory broth.