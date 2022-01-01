Roast duck in Centreville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe image

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck Curry$16.95
Roasted duck, Thai red chili paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, basil leaves, bell pepper served with jasmine rice. Medium Spicy. (Please note that Curries cannot be made totally non-spicy)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ROAST DUCK WONTON RAMEN SOUP$14.99
Ramen noodles served with slices of roast duck, shrimp wontons, shiitake, spinach, celery, scallion, and cilantro, bean sprouts and toasted garlic oil in a savory broth.
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

