Sweet potato fries in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

BBQ Chicken & Beer image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BBQ Chicken & Beer

14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
Best dipped in honey mustard sauce
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$7.45
Thin, sweet and perfectly seasoned waffle shaped sweet potato fries
More about BBQ Chicken & Beer
Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

5815 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville

Avg 4 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries*$10.00
More about Chasin' Tails

Map

