Sweet potato fries in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about BBQ Chicken & Beer
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BBQ Chicken & Beer
14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.95
Best dipped in honey mustard sauce
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$7.45
Thin, sweet and perfectly seasoned waffle shaped sweet potato fries
More about Choong Man Chicken
Choong Man Chicken
6349 multiplex Drive, Centreville
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00