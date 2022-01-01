Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve tacos

Don Luis Restaurant - 5127 Westfields Boulevard

5127 Westfields Boulevard, Centerville

TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Street Tacos-Al Pastor$2.79
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas.(pork and pineapple)
Tacos De Camaron$17.99
Three shrimp flour tortilla soft tacos garnished with chipotle cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans
Mexican Street Tacos-Carne Asada$2.79
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (steak)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Centreville - Chasin Tails

5815 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville

Avg 4 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)~$16.00
Crispy catfish topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, and drizzled with creamy cilantro, voodoo and tartar sauce.
