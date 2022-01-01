Thai coffee in Centreville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Coffee Creamy Cheese$6.00
Thai coffee with our signature whipped cream cheese topping.
Blended Thai Coffee$5.50
Frozen version of Thai iced coffee blended with ice topped with whipped cream. (contains dairy)
Thai Coffee Crème Brûlée$6.50
Thai iced coffee topped with light vanilla custard and caramelized sugar layer.
Banner pic

 

Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cold Brew Thai Iced Coffee$3.49
