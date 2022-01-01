Thai tea in Centreville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Coconut Thai Tea$5.00
Iced Thai tea with young coconut meat and pure coconut water (No Dairy)
Blended Thai Tea$5.50
Frozen version of Thai iced tea blended with ice with whipped cream topping. (contains dairy)
Thai iced tea$4.50
Sweetened Thai black tea with half & half. Natural tea leaf sediment may be present. (Thai Tea cannot be made totally non-sweet)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$3.49
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

