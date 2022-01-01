Thai tea in Centreville
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Iced Coconut Thai Tea
|$5.00
Iced Thai tea with young coconut meat and pure coconut water (No Dairy)
|Blended Thai Tea
|$5.50
Frozen version of Thai iced tea blended with ice with whipped cream topping. (contains dairy)
|Thai iced tea
|$4.50
Sweetened Thai black tea with half & half. Natural tea leaf sediment may be present. (Thai Tea cannot be made totally non-sweet)