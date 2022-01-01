Tom yum soup in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Tom Yum Soup
|$5.75
Spicy and sour lemongrass infused broth, mushrooms, onion, tomato and cilantro. Little Spicy.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Thin rice noodles, minced chicken, fish balls, lime juice, Thai chili, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions and cilantro with clear broth. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**