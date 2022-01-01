Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Centreville

Centreville restaurants
Centreville restaurants that serve tom yum soup

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$5.75
Spicy and sour lemongrass infused broth, mushrooms, onion, tomato and cilantro. Little Spicy.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.95
Thin rice noodles, minced chicken, fish balls, lime juice, Thai chili, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions and cilantro with clear broth. **Please note that cooked rice noodles naturally tend to firm up and stick together as they cool. It is normal for rice noodles to be clumped together**
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup of Tom Yum Soup$3.99
Lightly spicy lemon grass broth with your choice of protein, scallions, cilantro, tomatoes, and mushroom
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

