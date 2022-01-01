Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Centreville

Go
Centreville restaurants
Toast

Centreville restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup$13.95
Made-in-house chicken wontons, egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, Chinese greens, scallion, fried wonton skin, cilantro, fried garlic with clear broth.
Chicken Wonton Soup$6.50
Chicken wontons, carrot, broccoli, napa cabbage, cilantro and fried garlic with clear broth.
Soy Protein Wonton Soup$6.50
Soy Protein Wontons (soybean protein, tofu, green onions, cabbage, radish), napa cabbage, carrot, broccoli, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth. (Ingredients in wontons can’t be removed or substituted)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ROAST DUCK WONTON RAMEN SOUP$14.99
Ramen noodles served with slices of roast duck, shrimp wontons, shiitake, spinach, celery, scallion, and cilantro, bean sprouts and toasted garlic oil in a savory broth.
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

Browse other tasty dishes in Centreville

Chicken Satay

Chicken Soup

Green Beans

Thai Tea

Wontons

Noodle Soup

Cheese Fries

Curry Puffs

Map

More near Centreville to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (724 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1512 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston