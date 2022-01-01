Wonton soup in Centreville
Centreville restaurants that serve wonton soup
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Made-in-house chicken wontons, egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, Chinese greens, scallion, fried wonton skin, cilantro, fried garlic with clear broth.
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$6.50
Chicken wontons, carrot, broccoli, napa cabbage, cilantro and fried garlic with clear broth.
|Soy Protein Wonton Soup
|$6.50
Soy Protein Wontons (soybean protein, tofu, green onions, cabbage, radish), napa cabbage, carrot, broccoli, cilantro and fried garlic with veggie broth. (Ingredients in wontons can’t be removed or substituted)
Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq
14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville
|ROAST DUCK WONTON RAMEN SOUP
|$14.99
Ramen noodles served with slices of roast duck, shrimp wontons, shiitake, spinach, celery, scallion, and cilantro, bean sprouts and toasted garlic oil in a savory broth.