Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Centreville

Go
Centreville restaurants
Toast

Centreville restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup$13.95
Made-in-house chicken wontons, egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, Chinese greens, scallion, fried wonton skin, cilantro, fried garlic with clear broth.
Noodle-Less Crispy Wonton Pad Thai$12.95
Crispy chicken wontons, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, red tofu, crushed peanut, lime and sweet tamarind Pad Thai sauce.
Crispy Wonton$6.95
Wonton skin, chicken and sweet chili sauce (8 pcs)
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
WONTON CHIPS$4.79
Fried wonton chips served with a side of spicy & tangy peanut sauce.
ROAST DUCK WONTON RAMEN SOUP$14.99
Ramen noodles served with slices of roast duck, shrimp wontons, shiitake, spinach, celery, scallion, and cilantro, bean sprouts and toasted garlic oil in a savory broth.
More about Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq

Browse other tasty dishes in Centreville

Fried Rice

Green Beans

Chicken Satay

Tom Kha Soup

Shrimp Tempura

Crispy Chicken

Cheesecake

Sticky Rice

Map

More near Centreville to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (724 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1512 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston