Wontons in Centreville

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120
|Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Made-in-house chicken wontons, egg noodles, Thai-Chinese style BBQ pork, Chinese greens, scallion, fried wonton skin, cilantro, fried garlic with clear broth.
|Noodle-Less Crispy Wonton Pad Thai
|$12.95
Crispy chicken wontons, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, red tofu, crushed peanut, lime and sweet tamarind Pad Thai sauce.
|Crispy Wonton
|$6.95
Wonton skin, chicken and sweet chili sauce (8 pcs)
Soy Poke & Noodle Bar - 14240C Centreville Sq
14240C Centreville Sq, Centreville
|WONTON CHIPS
|$4.79
Fried wonton chips served with a side of spicy & tangy peanut sauce.
|ROAST DUCK WONTON RAMEN SOUP
|$14.99
Ramen noodles served with slices of roast duck, shrimp wontons, shiitake, spinach, celery, scallion, and cilantro, bean sprouts and toasted garlic oil in a savory broth.