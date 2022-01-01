Go
Centro

Conveniently located in downtown Des Moines lives one of the city’s most renowned restaurants, Centro.
Centro specializes in delicious Italian-inspired food featuring fresh ingredients and masterful preparation by the Centro culinary team. Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or grabbing a drink and pizza at the bar, Centro's lively, casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and business associates.

1003 Locust St

Popular Items

Rigatoni with Sausage$23.99
Rigatoni giganti, sliced Italian sausage, sauteed peppers, onion, mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
New York Cheesecake$10.00
Handmade Cavatelli$23.99
Lemmo's cavatelli, Graziano's Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce
Centro Salad$16.99
Seasonal greens, Gorgonzola, toasted pecans, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.99
Parmesan cheese, truffle aioli
Caesar Salad (Side)$9.99
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, focaccia croutons, George's Caesar dressing, anchovy (optional)
Caesar Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, focaccia croutons, George's Caesar dressing, anchovy (optional)
Margherita (Large)$23.99
Mozzarella, basil, red sauce
Chicken & Prosciutto$23.99
Penne, grilled chicken, La Quercia prosciutto, Roma tomato, basil, Parmesan cream sauce
Centro Salad (Side)$10.99
Seasonal greens, Gorgonzola, toasted pecans, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Location

Des Moines IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
