CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, Centro is your home for soulful, authentic Mexican cuisine. Centro’s kitchen takes you on a coast-to-coast culinary tour across Mexico, showcasing specialties from Jalisco, Baja, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Oaxaca. Behind the bar, the team mixes up your favorite margaritas and palomas, while the year-round patio offers Pearl Street’s best people watching.

FRENCH FRIES

950 Pearl St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)

Popular Items

CHOPPED SALMON SALAD$16.00
chopped & chilled verlasso salmon, greens, radicchio, avocado, charred carrot, boiled egg, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette, ahi amarillo crema
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS$12.00
fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
GUACAMOLE$10.00
corn torilla chips
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS DE ZOLO$19.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
QUESO$11.00
roasted chiles, crispy shallots, tortillas, chips
ROASTED SQUASH & TOFU BOWL$15.00
barley, black lentil, mushrooms, roasted asparagus, spinach, green canary sauce
BIRRIA BURRITO$17.00
low & slow braised beef, charro beans, dry jack cheese, pico cabbage, green rice, onion & cilantro, beef consommé
STREET CORN$5.00
chipotle aioli, cotija, chive, chile powder, lime
CHARRO BEANS & GREEN RICE$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

950 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

