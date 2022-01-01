Centro Raleigh

Go
Our mission is to serve you the best locally-sourced Mexican and Latin American cuisine, innovative margaritas and cocktails, and to give back to our wonderful community. Centro was designed with freshness, love, art, and authenticity in mind.

106 S Wilmington St • $$

Avg 4.7 (2724 reviews)

Enchiladas de la Familia$15.00
Three enchiladas of steak, chicken and bean. Served with tomatillo, chipotle and Mexican cream. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.
Centro Salsa 4oz$3.00
Side Rice 8oz$5.00
Centro Margarita$12.00
Tequila, triple sec, fresh Citrus and sugar.
Side Guacamole 8oz$5.00
Tres Leches$7.00
Decadent moist cake, berry sauce, cream.
Sopa de Pollo 32oz$22.00
Homemade broth, grilled chicken, cilantro rice, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh cilantro.
Sopa de Pollo 16oz$12.00
Homemade broth, grilled chicken, cilantro rice, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh cilantro.
Centro Salsa 16oz$10.00
Weekly Hot Sauce (Diablo)$1.00
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
