Go
Toast

Centrolina

Online Market hours: 12 pm - 8:30 pm. Centrolina Dinner Menu hours: 5:00pm - 9:00pm.
Available seven days a week and orders will be available for pick up at Centrolina’s MARKET entrance, 30 minutes after ordering. Please scroll down for all menus.

974 Palmer Alley

No reviews yet

Popular Items

lemon cake$12.00
almond lemon cake, caramel, lemon whip cream
Torta$24.00
chef's crab cake, salsify crema, lemon
Tiramissu$8.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cream
Pappardelle$28.00
chestnut, cocoa cacciatore, porcini, sage
Minestrone$13.00
honeynut squash, cauliflower, lentils, parmesan broth, tagliolini
See full menu

Location

974 Palmer Alley

WASHINGTON DC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stan's Restaurant

No reviews yet

“Meet me at Stan’s,” has been the tradition for three generations of devoted customers who gather for happy hour, watching sporting events, celebrating special occasions or just to chill with friends after work.

Sweet Leaf -

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston