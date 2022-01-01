Go
Century House Epicurean Shoppe

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

241 Andover St • $$

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)

Popular Items

Dinner Meatloaf$6.49
Ground Beef, Eggs, Onions, Peppers, Bread Crumbs, Oregano, Salt & ,Pepper Mashed Potatoes, Butternnut Squash
Chicken Picatta$5.99
Ingred: chicken breast, Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Eggs,Flour, Milk, Butter, Lemon & Mushrooms
Sea Scallops Bkd$10.95
ingred: scallops, butter, century crumbs
Chicken Noodle Soup Pint$3.29
Chicken, Chicken Stock, onions,
Dinner Roll (6)$1.99
Dinner Turkey$7.49
ingred: turkey, bread Stuffing, onions, celery, chicken base, Flour, Butter, Whipped Potatoes, Butternut Squash
Kidney Bean Pt$5.99
Ingred: kidney beans, mayonaise, Celery, Onion, Red Pepper Relish, Eggs, Dry Mustard, Garlic Powder, Salt, Pepper, Sugar, Worcestershire Sauce, Horseradis
Pecan Roll (6)$4.99
Dinner Bk Haddock$8.99
Ingred: Skinless Haddock, Century House Crumbs, Butter, Whipped Potato, Butternut Squash
Chicken Parmesan$5.79
Boneless Skinless Chicken, Cracker Meal, Mozzarella, Eggs, Flour, Milk,Garlic, Basil, Salt, Bay Leaf, & Rosemary
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

241 Andover St

Peabody MA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
