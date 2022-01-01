Cenzino Ristorante

Go
Cenzino welcomes you to enjoy take out made to order or dine in our Al Fresco area, it's almost like being in Italy.

SEAFOOD

589 Ramapo Valley Rd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1044 reviews)

POLENTA E SALSICCA$14.00
GRILLED POLENTA WITH CRUMBLED SAUSAGE IN A TOMATO SAUCE
FETTUCCINE CON FUNGHI$32.00
HOMEMADE FETTUCCINE TOSSED WITH ASSORTED MUSHROOMS, PROSCIUTTO, CREAM SAUCE
HALF GNOCCHI$14.00
ARTICHOKE SALAD$14.00
PASTA E FAGIOLI$11.00
THE CLASSIC BEANS SOUP WITH PASTA
POLPETTE$15.00
CENZINOS FAMOUS MEATBALLS
HALF FARFALLE ALLA VODKA$10.00
TORTA DI CIOCCOLATA$14.00
INDESCRIBABLE... DECADENT CHOCOLATE MOUSSE COVERED IN CHOCOLATE
PEACHES & BURRATA SALAD$14.00
CACCIO E PEPPE$24.00
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

589 Ramapo Valley Rd

Oakland NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
