Go
Toast

Cepas Wine Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

5330 Ehrlich Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pasta Verde y Gambas$20.00
Paella Marina$24.00
Meat Lovers Flatbread$12.00
Paella Marina$24.00
Seafood Fideau$24.00
Chicken Pineapple Flatbread$10.00
See full menu

Location

5330 Ehrlich Road

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Terra Sur Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

SoFresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grain & Berry

No reviews yet

Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston