Ceremony

Ceremony is a modern tea house focused on bringing customers a unique tea experience. We work directly with single estate farms and producers across Asia to ensure that we source ecologically sustainable products while stimulating the livelihood of our growers. Our approach to tea includes traditional tea ceremony, tea lattes, as well as cocktail mixology and elevating our teas to the artisan status like that of fine wine & whisky. We are excited to share our personal approach to research and innovation with our customers.

406 brook street • $$

Popular Items

Hojicha Hot Chocolate$6.00
Caramel Latte (Contains Dairy)$6.00
Ube Latte$5.75
Our ube latte is topped with home-made fresh whipped cream (NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY) and shredded coconut. Select below for topping, or leave it blank for no topping!
Ube is a purple sweet potato, a single medium-sized ube provides more than 200% of the daily requirement for vitamin A!
Rose Matcha Latte$6.00
Lavender Latte$6.00
Espresso$2.95
Mochi Latte$6.00
Jasmine Fresca (iced only)$6.00
Coldbrew loose leaf Jasmine tea, with a scoop of house-made strawberry sauce. Refreshing and delicious.
Strawberry Milk$4.80
Dirty Matcha$6.00
Made with organic premium matcha, a shot of New Harvest coffee and your choice of milk. Comes unsweetened, customize with a shot of house-made lavender, mint syrup or CBD for personal preference.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

406 brook street

Providence RI

Sunday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Monday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Friday8:15 am - 6:15 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

