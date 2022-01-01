Go
Ceres' Table

The restaurant features regional, Italian-inspired seasonal plates that pay homage to tradition with respect to the technique, process, and history of Italian cuisine. A reflection of the Italian lifestyle, Ceres’ Table has forged meaningful connections with Midwestern farmers in the spirit of cooking with seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients wherever possible. In continuation of that philosophy, Ceres’ Table will expand and seasonally adjust our menus with what is available in the market and from our purveyors on regular basis.
CT's 100% Italian-focused wine list showcases a sophisticated yet approachable variety, with more than 200 selections available by the bottle and 20 by the glass. Additionally, the craft cocktail program highlights both classics and house specialty cocktails. The bar opens daily at 5pm.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

3124 North Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

Rucola Salad$13.00
trevisio | roasted squash | pepitas | pecorino
Calabrese$18.00
calabrian salumi | clover honey | fior de latte
Finocchiona$19.00
sausage | wild mushrooms | fennel x3 | fior di latte
Polpette Arrabiata$14.00
traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil
Bread Service$6.00
wood-oven fired "puff" bread | whipped herb butter
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto
Margherita$17.00
mozzarella di bufala | san marzano tomato | basil
Fritto Misto$16.00
rock shrimp | calamari | calabrian aioli | lemon
Tagliatelle Bolognese
classic bolognese | fonduta | pecorino
Orecchiette Pesto Verde
basil pesto | sausage
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

3124 North Broadway

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
