Go
Toast

Cerno's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

213 W. 3rd Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

213 W. 3rd Street

Kewanee IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Timeout Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Old Bank Coffee & Tea

No reviews yet

Tasty & premium drinks in a convenient drive-thru.

Catalpa Grove Tavern

No reviews yet

Charli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza & Subs

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston