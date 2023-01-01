Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Cerritos
/
Cerritos
/
Fish Tacos
Cerritos restaurants that serve fish tacos
Mustard Seed - 11308 South Street
11308 South Street, Cerritos
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$12.99
3 battered fish, cabbage slaw. lime, avocado salsa on warn corn tortilla
More about Mustard Seed - 11308 South Street
Amor Y Tacos
13333 South Street, Cerritos
No reviews yet
XX FISH TACOS
$17.00
More about Amor Y Tacos
Browse other tasty dishes in Cerritos
French Fries
Curry Chicken
Bean Burritos
Chorizo Burritos
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
Enchiladas
Nachos
More near Cerritos to explore
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Cypress
No reviews yet
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 3.5
(13 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(11 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1217 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(92 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1002 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(489 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(919 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2388 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1304 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(367 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(177 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston