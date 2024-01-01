Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Cerritos

Go
Cerritos restaurants
Toast

Cerritos restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street

11318 South Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Katsu Bowl$13.00
crispy chicken katsu served with a savory curry sauce atop a bed of white rice
More about Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS

Katsu Bar - Cerritos

11447 South Street, Cerritos

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Katsu Plate$13.50
Korean Sauce with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of salad, macaroni, and home-made pickles.
Curry Katsu Plate - Monday$10.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides$13.00
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Side Salad or Waffle Fries
More about Katsu Bar - Cerritos

Browse other tasty dishes in Cerritos

Taquitos

Edamame

Shrimp Tempura

Curry

Enchiladas

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Cerritos to explore

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1247 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (501 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2485 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1335 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston