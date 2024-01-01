Katsu in Cerritos
Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street
Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street
11318 South Street, Cerritos
|Chicken Curry Katsu Bowl
|$13.00
crispy chicken katsu served with a savory curry sauce atop a bed of white rice
Katsu Bar - Cerritos
SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS
Katsu Bar - Cerritos
11447 South Street, Cerritos
|Korean Katsu Plate
|$13.50
Korean Sauce with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of salad, macaroni, and home-made pickles.
|Curry Katsu Plate - Monday
|$10.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
|Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides
|$13.00
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Side Salad or Waffle Fries