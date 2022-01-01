Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Cerritos

Go
Cerritos restaurants
Toast

Cerritos restaurants that serve miso soup

Yasai image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Yasai

12751 E. Town Center Dr., Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#61. Miso Soup$1.90
More about Yasai
Shabuya image

 

Shabuya

11221 E 183rd Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
Miso Soup$1.50
More about Shabuya

