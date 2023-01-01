Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Cerritos

Cerritos restaurants
Cerritos restaurants that serve short ribs

Amor y Tacos image

 

Amor Y Tacos

13333 South Street, Cerritos

SHORT RIB TAQUITOS$16.95
SHORT RIB QUESADILLA$19.45
SHORT RIB BURRITO$19.90
Restaurant banner

 

Sunny on South - 13351 South St

13351 South St, Cerritos

Short Rib Beef Birria Omelette$17.95
Slow braised beef short rib, monterey jack cheese, 3 eggs, pico de gallo, sour cream and chives. choice of hashbrowns, house potatoes or mixed green salad. choice of toast or tortillas.
