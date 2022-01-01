Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Cerritos
/
Cerritos
/
Steamed Rice
Cerritos restaurants that serve steamed rice
Yoshiharu Ramen - Cerritos
11533 South St, Cerritos
No reviews yet
Steamed Rice
$3.50
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Cerritos
Bun Bun Bao - Cerritos - 11314 South St.
11314 South St., Cerittos
No reviews yet
Ribs & Feet Steamed Rice
$11.99
signature chicken feet, pork sparerib w. black bean sauce
Steamed Rice Roll
$4.25
Rice Roll with sweet soy sauce, garlic oil
More about Bun Bun Bao - Cerritos - 11314 South St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Cerritos
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tuna Rolls
Chicken Salad
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken
Teriyaki Bowls
Quesadillas
Salmon Rolls
More near Cerritos to explore
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Bellflower
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Artesia
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Paramount
Avg 2.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1005 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston