Street tacos in Cerritos

Cerritos restaurants
Cerritos restaurants that serve street tacos

Main pic

 

Alas Toxicas

10723 South Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Asada Tacos (3)$10.99
Carne Asada, cilantro, chopped onions, and sauce of choice
More about Alas Toxicas
Consumer pic

 

Mi Burrito - Cerritos

11321 183rd St, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STREET TACOS$0.00
Topped with Onion, Cilantro & Green Salsa.
More about Mi Burrito - Cerritos

