Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Cerritos

Go
Cerritos restaurants
Toast

Cerritos restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Amor y Tacos image

 

Amor Y Tacos

13333 South Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TORTILLA SOUP$11.75
Side Tortilla Soup$4.50
More about Amor Y Tacos
Item pic

 

Houston's Hot Chicken - Cerritos

11439 South St, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Mild$4.99
More about Houston's Hot Chicken - Cerritos

Browse other tasty dishes in Cerritos

Cake

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Map

More near Cerritos to explore

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (886 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (652 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1685 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (889 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston