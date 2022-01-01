Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Cerritos

Go
Cerritos restaurants
Toast

Cerritos restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Yasai

12751 E. Town Center Dr., Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#52. Shrimp Tempura Udon Combo (4pcs Spicy Tuna Roll)$10.99
#23. Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado
#64. Spicy Tuna Roll (4pcs)$5.50
More about Yasai
Spicy Tuna Roll image

 

Shabuya

11221 E 183rd Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.25
More about Shabuya

Browse other tasty dishes in Cerritos

Curry

Salmon

Waffles

California Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Edamame

Burritos

Map

More near Cerritos to explore

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (838 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston