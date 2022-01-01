Go
Certe

For catering orders, please email info@certenyc.com

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

20 West 55th Street • $

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)

Popular Items

Organically Fed Salmon Salad$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
Egg Sandwich$4.00
Scrambled, Fried, or Egg Whites
Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal$5.00
Egg McTe$5.75
Choice of Cheese/ Bacon/ Sausage/ Chicken Sausage/ on a English Muffin
Chicken Breast A La Plancha Salad$14.85
Citrus Herb Marinade, Olive Oil, Kosher Salt, Fresh Pepper
Fresh Jumbo Bagel$1.15
Housemade Lemonade$3.25
Taco Salad$11.80
Crispy Tortilla, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean Puree, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Romaine
Everything Garlic Knots
Certe Yogurt Parfait$5.25
Vanilla or Strawberry Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Fruit & Fruit Puree
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

20 West 55th Street

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
