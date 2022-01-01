Go
Certo

1200 SW 57th Ave

Popular Items

SIDE VEGGIES AND POTATOES$8.00
POLIPO ALLA LEGNA$19.00
ROASTED OCTOPUS SERVED WITH A JULIANE OF SQUASH, CARROTS, AND ZUCCHINI MIXED WITH SEAWEED SALAD. FINISHED WITH A PARSLEY PESTO.
DI CARNE PIZZA$21.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA AND CHUNKY TOMATO SAUCE, DICED MEATBALLS, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, AND PROSCIUTTO COTTO.
CAPRINO E FICHI PIZZA$19.00
ROASTED FIGS, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, AND GOAT CHEESE.
12" NY WHITE PIZZA$18.00
FOCACCIA COSTE DELLA CROCE$19.00
TOPPED WITH DICED HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, BASIL, AND OLIVE OIL.
DI PARMA PIZZA$21.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA AND CHUNKY TOMATO SAUCE, FINISHED WITH PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, ARUGULA, OLIVE OIL, AND PARMESAN CHEESE SHAVINGS.
FUNGHI E TARTUFO PIZZA$25.00
WILD MUSHROOMS, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, AND WHITE TRUFFLE SHAVINGS.
12" NY SAUSAGE & PEPPERS PIZZA$20.00
TIRAMISU$9.00
CLASSIC ITALIAN DESSERT WITH LADYFINGERS, COCOA POWDER, MASCARPONE CHEESE, AND A TOUCH OF ESPRESSO COFFEE.
Location

West Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
